Motorists in Lichfield and Burntwood are being sought to join a trial of a new product on the M6 Toll.

It will see ANPR cameras used to process discounted local journeys between junctions T4, T5 and T6.

A previous trial saw HGVs using the road use the product, but now 200 motorists are being sought to see how it works for other motorists, with each of ten pre-paid trips costing £2.90.

The technology sees drivers manage payments online and not have to stop at the toll booths. If successful, it will be rolled out more widely next year.

M6 Toll commercial director Julie Davies said:

“It has been a long-term ambition to provide more efficient and better value options for local drivers, and ANPR-enabled accounts like FlexiPass are game changing on that front. “Once signed up drivers can easily hop on and off the M6 Toll whenever the need arises, saving around 15 minutes even on really short local trips compared to taking the A5 or A38 for example.” Julie Davies

The new technology is part of a wider series of improvements planned for the toll road.

“Our Road Ahead programme is transforming our tolling systems, but we need customer feedback to put the new system through its paces to make sure we get it right. “We’re committed to becoming one of the most advanced toll roads internationally, and this new trial is another great step forward. “The ANPR trial will be the most convenient way ever to use the M6 Toll, with no payment at the barriers, just sign-up and drive-up.” Julie Davies

Anyone interested in taking part in the trial can call 0330 660 0790 or visit M6toll.co.uk for more information.