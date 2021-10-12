Parents of children with dyslexia are being invited to find out more about a specialist school in Lichfield.

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School

Maple Hayes Dyslexia Schoolis set to open its doors for parents of children of Key Stage 2 age for their latest open morning on Saturday (16th October).

Led by headteacher Dr Daryl Brown and senior staff, parents will be given a chance to explore the school, see classes in action and ask questions relating to their child’s future.

There will also be a chance find out more about Maple Hayes’ unique teaching methods and approach to transforming the educational outcomes of its dyslexic pupils.

Dr Brown said:

“We know parents of children with dyslexia may feel very confused and worried about the options available to them as they want to give the very best start for their child. “We want to be able to help guide them in this process, and make the transition from mainstream education as smooth as possible.” Dr Daryl Brown

To sign up for the open day, visit this link.