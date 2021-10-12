Stricter action will be taken against businesses and residents leaving waste in a car park area in Lichfield, council chiefs have said.

Rubbish left in the car park off Sandford Street

Complaints have been made to Lichfield District Council over rubbish being left in the private area off Sandford Street.

One resident told Lichfield Live more action needed to be taken to ensure the waste wasn’t allowed to keep piling up.

“This disgusting state is on full view from the pathway in the heart of our wonderful city, and has been reported to Lichfield District Council on three separate occasions but so far no action has been taken despite being being like it for months.”

The complaints come after a team of volunteer litter pickers revealed they had already collected 5,000 bags of rubbish in Lichfield during 2021.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for regulatory services at Lichfield District Council, said the local authority was taking steps to prevent the problem continuing in the area.

Angela Lax

“We are in the process of issuing a community protection notice to all the business and residential properties that use the private car park, where there is evidence they are dumping waste there. “We have served various legal notices to a number of people and businesses over the years to tackle this problem area. “It is a recurring issue, and while the site is always cleared, we now need to take stricter action. “If the rubbish is not removed within a set timeframe, we will move to issue a fixed penalty notice, clear the waste, and bill those responsible for the clearance. “This should go some way towards ensuring the car park is kept tidy, rather than waste being cleared in response to our enforcement action.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council