A tree-planting ceremony has taken place in Lichfield after a primary school was chosen to take part in an initiative to mark The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The tree-planting ceremony at Charnwood Primary School

Staffordshire’s Lord-Lieutenant joined pupils at Charnwood Primary School for the event as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.

The school was one of 69 chosen across the UK to take part.

Ian Dudson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Staffordshire, said:

“The tree will be recorded on The Queen’s Green Canopy Map as a lasting legacy in Lichfield of the Platinum Jubilee. “These plantings are intended to inspire young people to take a deeper interest in the natural environment and associate themselves with trees and all the benefits they provide.” Ian Dudson

Katie Stanley, headteacher at Charnwood Primary School, said:

“It is such an honour to be chosen as the site for the jubilee tree, and we will take good care of it at the school. “We will also be incorporating aspects of the event into our curriculum and I know the pupils are all thrilled to be a part of this historic event.”

Cllr Barry Gwilt, chair of Lichfield District Council, also attended the ceremony. He said:

“This is a great way to start the celebrations to mark The Queen’s 70-year-long reign. “It is part of a project that invites people across the United Kingdom to ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’ from October 2021 to the end of 2022. “We hope plenty of people across Lichfield district will rise to the challenge and get planting.” Cllr Barry Gwilt, Lichfield District Council

To find out more about The Queen’s Green Canopy go to www.queensgreencanopy.org.