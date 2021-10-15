The first vehicles have travelled on the final section of Lichfield’s £17.5million southern bypass after it opened to traffic for the first time.

Richard Harris (Amey), Satnam Rana-Grindley (Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership), Cllr David Williams, Stephen Cleveley Persimmon Homes, Christine Bull (Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust) and Cllr Colin Greatorex

The new section of road connecting the A5127 Birmingham Road with the A5206 London Road opened today (15th October).

The project has taken two and a half years to complete and will also see the road serve a new housing development.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport Cllr David Williams said:

“Completion of the final section of the Lichfield Southern Bypass is a significant marker and spur for the future regeneration of the city. “It really will make a big difference – reducing city centre congestion, enabling housing development and helping to attract more investment “It’s fantastic to mark the occasion with our partners and open up to traffic after two-and-a-half years. Notably this has been done safely through the pandemic period which is a credit to everyone involved. “Working with partner organisations has been critical to the delivery of this scheme and we’d also like to thank residents and businesses for their patience while work was carried out. “We can now look forward to the great benefits it will bring to the city.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The scheme has been funded by Persimmon Homes, the Department for Transport and the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

The project also saw work carried out to enable the future restoration of the Lichfield and Hatherton Canal.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for economic development, leisure and Local Plan, said: