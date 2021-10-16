Communication with residents about new recycling collection plans in Lichfield and Burntwood should have been better, a councillor has said.

Lichfield District Council will move to a new dual-stream recycling system from April 2022.

The move will see residents use a bag to store paper and cardboard, while their blue bins remain in place for glass and plastic containers.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, said the local authority should have been clearer with residents over how the system would work in practice.

“Communications have not been good so far. “The simple thing would have been to describe the blue bag as opposed to people thinking it’s going to be a paper bag blowing everywhere. “There are simple things that could have been done.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman said he hoped a new task group would help tackle the “hard sell” to residents of explaining why recycling needed to be split.

Steve Norman

But he said households needed to play their part in helping increase recycling rates.