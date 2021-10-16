Doorstep testing teams will again be working in locations across Lichfield and Burntwood next week as Staffordshire coronavirus rates continue to rise.

The number of positive cases per 100,000 people across the county has risen to 555.7 – up from 487 a week ago.

The figure also remains above the national average of 434.4 and the England average of 392.7.

Doorstep testing teams will be operating in the following areas next week:

19th October – Chasetown

22nd October – Summerfield and All Saints

23rd October – Shenstone

Pop-up testing stations are also being deployed across Staffordshire. Details of locations are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.