Lichfield City FC’s flying start to the season continued with a 4-0 triumph over Tividale.

A bright start from Ivor Green’s men saw Jack Edwards denied by a good save from visiting keeper Niall Maher.

James Beeson had to save well at the other end to prevent Tividale breaking the deadlock.

Luke Childs went close for Lichfield with two shots off target, before Max Black cleared one off the line as both sides continued to trade first half chances.

The first goal looked imminent and it duly arrived when Joe Haines’ cross was smashed hone by Edwards.

The City lead was doubled when Kyle Patterson found Edwards who rifled beyond Maher at the near post.

Beeson saved well at the start of the second half as Tividale looked to get a foothold back in the game, but Lichfield continued to be a threat with Max Dixon firing over the top before Black was denied by Maher.

Dan Lomas sent a header wide before Lichfield had a lucky escape when a strike came back off Beeson’s bar.

But any hopes Tividale had of a comeback were killed off when Childs and Patterson created a chance for Dixon to make it 3-0.

Goal number four came via the penalty spot after Edwards was fouled and Lomas made no mistake from 12 yards.

The result leaves Lichfield sitting pretty at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division with 21 points from nine games.