Chasetown FC kept themselves amongst the early-season pacesetters in the league with a home win against Histon.

Action from Chasetown v Histon. Picture: Louise Yates

The Scholars made a bright start and almost scored in the first five minutes with Jono Atherton firing just off target.

Histon defender Oliver Brookes almost scored a dramatic own goal from a Kris Taylor corner powering a header inches over his own bar.

It was no surprise when the Scholars took the lead. Aaron Ashford cut in from the right and unleashed an unstoppable drive past Chris Gough.

Home skipper Danny O’Callaghan thought he had doubled the lead in the final minute of the first half but his header was ruled out for offside.

Leading scorer Joey Butlin forced a fingertip save from Gough with a dipping free kick just beyond the half way point of the second half, before Gough held onto Butlin’s header from the resulting corner.

Histon had an effort cleared off the line and had plenty of possession but never troubled Curtis Pond enough to force an equaliser.