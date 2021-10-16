A four-year plan to help tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions has been launched by Staffordshire County Council.

Among the proposals are increasing electric vehicle charing points across the region, improving the energy-efficiency of the authority’s buildings and increasing recycling rates.

The county council hopes the moves will help it move towards a target of achieving a net zero carbon target by 2050.

Cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, Cllr Simon Tagg, said:

“We have made significant steps over the last year to set us in the right direction to achieve our net zero target. “Now we are stepping up to advance this work by setting out a broad range of actions we are confident we can achieve over the next four years. It is crucial that this is a collective effort with our residents, schools, businesses and district and borough council partners. “Since we declared a climate change emergency, we have demonstrated our commitment and drive to improve our environment. “We understand that huge challenges lie ahead but are confident we can overcome these and deliver for our communities.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The authority said it was also planning to explore options to use low carbon vehicles as part of the efforts, which have already seen carbon emissions cut by a quarter at the council over the past year.

The Climate Change Draft Action Plan will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 20th October.