Dance, music and entertainment will be on offer when a procession heads through the streets of Lichfield next week.

The L2F Festival will again feature the Arts and Heritage Procession on 23rd October.

Starting at 11am and winding through the city centre, it will feature displays from a range of groups. The day will also see activities at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum, including:

2pm – The Sea Shanty Collected with Rob Stammers from Lichfield Lighthouse Company

3pm – More Tales from Lancashire with Ann Simpson

4pm – Daisybell harmony singing workshop

The day will also feature the L2F Acoustic Sessions at the King’s Head Pub from 2pm to 5pm.

L2F spokesman Stuart Davies said:

“It will be a day of lively dancing, entertainment and a good time for all of our performers. “The events around Lichfield, at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum and at the King’s Head are all free, so if you fancy see something new please join us. “It will be a great warm-up for our evening concert at the Guildhall when Bartley Sherburn and Sanders, and Megson perform for us” Stuart Davies, L2F

For further information, visit the L2F website.