Audiences are being promised a “warts and all” look at the story of Bucks Fizz as former members take to the stage in Lichfield.

The Fizz

Jay Aston, Mike Nolan and Cheryl Baker will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 22nd October.

As well as performing the hits, they will also take part in a question and answer session about how the band went from inception to winning the Eurovision Song Contest.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a must for any Fizz fan and all backed up with projection and images as they tell their story of what it’s like to be part of one of Britain’s most successful pop groups.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27.50 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.