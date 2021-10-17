The leader of Lichfield District Council says he feels the impact rising energy costs will have on residents.

Cllr Doug Pullen was speaking at a meeting of the local authority earlier this week.

The council’s mid-term financial strategy (MTFS) was discussed, with Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson questioning whether projections of council tax collection were accurate given the current landscape facing families on low incomes.

“Research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has shown increased energy bills and National Insurance contributions will cost a couple with two young children where one parent is not in work up to an addition £13.50 a week at exactly the same time as the cut in Universal Credit comes into effect. “Does the cabinet feel they need to review the MTFS for a potential underperformance on the collection given the three-fold pressures on living standards for our least well off residents?”

Cllr Pullen said the council’s financial projections were robust – but would be kept under review.

Doug Pullen