A milestone has been reached at the National Memorial Arboretum after the 400th memorial at the site was dedicated.

The NAAFI Memorial

The Navy, Army, and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) Memorial honours the sacrifice of the 550 members killed while supporting the Armed Forces during the Second World War.

It was dedicated at a ceremony at the Alrewas centre for remembrance on 14th October.

The memorial was created by sculptor Graeme Mitcheson, who who has also behind other tributes at the arboretum including the Naval Services Memorial, the Bevin Boys Memorial and the National Memorial to Scouting.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum said:

“Over the past twenty years the National Memorial Arboretum has established itself in the public’s consciousness as the nation’s year-round place to remember. “The 400th memorial is a significant milestone as we continue to work to deliver our ambitious vision for modern remembrance, adopting and advocating for sustainable practices, nurturing a space that is inclusive and accessible to all and continuing to develop new ways for people to engage with remembrance.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

Earlier this year, the creation of a new memorial woodland in memory of those who have lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

Philippa said: