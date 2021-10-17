Theives have stolen pallets of mobile phones from a lorry parked up in Lichfield.

The vehicle was on the A5 on 14th October when the theft took place.

PCSO Racheal Orwin from Staffordshire Police said:

“Offenders have approached a vehicle and stolen four pallets of mobile phones. “They were right at the front of the trailer and believed to have been accessed from the side as there was no other disturbance to other stock.” PCSO Racheal Orwin, Staffordshire Police

No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.