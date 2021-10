Hundreds of runners took to the streets as the 10th Lichfield Half Marathon took place.

Lichfield Half Marathon. Picture: Morgan Harlow

The male event was won by Matthew Missen in a time of 1:12:20 having led from start to finish.

Gary Whitehouse was second in 1:13:19 with Alun Thomas third in 1:13:56.

The first woman home was Royal Sutton AC’s Olivia Harris in 1:23:03. Eleanor Pitcher was second in 1:27:16 with Helen Taylor third in 1:29:59.

Click below to see pictures from the Lichfield Half Marathon by Morgan Harlow: