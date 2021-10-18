Families are being invited to remember lost loved ones at services in Lichfield in the run up to Christmas.

A St Giles Hospice Light Up A Life service

St Giles Hospice is hosting the Light Up A Life events at its headquarters in Whittington on 2nds December and at Lichfield Cathedral on 5th December.

The services see Christmas trees illuminated and messaged added to a book of memories.

Jennie Davies, from Lichfield, and her family support Light up a Life each year after her mum Christine Harrison died of lung cancer at the hospice in 2010 and her auntie died there in 2018 after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

“When Auntie Pam knew the end was coming it was her last wish to go to St Giles because she remembered how well Mum had been looked after. “Her care was just the same – absolutely wonderful. We are so fortunate that she ended up at St Giles and had the best care you could possibly get. Our family is so grateful.” “Light up a Life feels like a part of Christmas that we can still celebrate with mum and Auntie Pam. “Christmas is such a hectic time but Light up a Life is perfect – it’s so personal and very touching. It’s like a little moment of calm in the middle of all the running around.” Jennie Davies

Dedications can be made online at www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife and will feature on the hospice’s virtual Light up a Life Christmas tree, which is filled with shining stars and sparkling lights.

Dedications made before 11th November will also be included in the book of memories.

Elinor Eustace, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“Although Christmas is a time to celebrate, we understand that it can be a difficult time of year for some as we remember the family, friends or colleagues who can’t be with us. “Our Light Up a Life services give families like Jennie’s the opportunity to come together to remember the lives of their loved ones and support the work of the hospice so that we can continue caring for those people in the local community who need us, when they need us most. “We are delighted that Light up a Life services can return this Christmas because we know that they mean so much to people in our local community, and the services are open to anyone, not just those people who have been supported by St Giles. “Last year’s services had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic so this year’s services will be particularly poignant for everyone.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

Everyone who dedicates a light will receive a special keepsake card featuring the name of their loved one, their personal message and a bookmark along with a poignant poem of remembrance.