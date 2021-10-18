Lichfield Live Community Awards trophies

The judging panel for the Lichfield Live Community Awards has been confirmed.

Hundreds of entries have been received for the second running of the awards scheme which aims to celebrate community heroes across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The judging panel will be:

Kathy Coe MBE – Kathy founded and was CEO of domestic abuse charity Pathway Project for 30 years. Since retiring two and a half years ago, Kathy has been getting involved in local politics, remains involved in Pathway as a volunteer and is a member of her local church. She was awarded an MBE for her services to domestic abuse victims.

Nina Dawes – Nina spent more than 30 years working in local government, culminating in being chief executive at Lichfield District Council for 11 years before retiring in 2012. She remains involved with local and national organisations in a voluntary capacity, and helps support the leaders of the future through professional coaching and mentoring.

Louie Clegg – For the past 11 years Louie been running thebestof Lichfield and building a local community where business owners can support the city, promote local events and help each other to grow. The personal and hands on approach ensures that every member is recommended. Louie is passionate about ‘Buying Local’ and supporting our local businesses to ‘keep the pound’ in town, to help grow our economy here in Lichfield.

Kat Horner – Kat has worked for various local and national charities over the past 12 years with a focus on community engagement. She is currently a board member with Lichfield Live.

Steve Lightfoot – After a career in the voluntary sector, Steve worked for Lichfield District Council in a role that brought him into contact with many local community organisations and developed his passion for local community activity. He has been on the board of many local charities and helped set up several community initiatives. He is currently a board member at Lichfield Live.

The winners of the awards will be confirmed at a ceremony later this month.