Residents say they were left “trapped” in their homes because of roadworks in Lichfield over the weekend.

Closures on the A38 for HS2 preparatory works saw southbound traffic diverted through Wood End Lane in Fradley.

A number of residents told Lichfield Live that the diversion route had led to lengthy delays along Watery Lane and Eastern Avenue as vehicles attempted to get off and back on to the A38 past the works at Streethay.

One resident living on Watery Lane said the disruption and delays were unacceptable.

“With both southbound lanes closed at Hilliards Cross all traffic was diverted along Wood End Lane towards the A515. “However, this has led to many drivers turning into Watery Lane, leading to huge queues along the length of the road. “There were also a number of HGVs that got as far as the railway bridge before causing even more chaos as they tried to turn around and return back to Wood End Lane. “We are told this is the first of eight consecutive weekend closures on the southbound A38 where this diversion will be in place.” Watery Lane resident

Another resident said:

“We’ve effectively been trapped in our homes all weekend, unable to travel in any direction because of queues. “There surely has to be greater enforcement and management to ensure drivers aren’t taking unsuitable routes or clogging up existing routes to such an extent? “This cannot be allowed to happen every time they need to work on the A38 while they’re building HS2.”

A community speedwatch group in Armitage and Handsacre also reported a significant increase in vehicles heading through the area as a result of the diversions.