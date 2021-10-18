Plans have been drawn up for a retail centre on a new housing development in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of the new retail centre at Streethay

Six units are being proposed for land off Yoxall Way in Streethay.

The new centre will serve the new Roman Heights development.

The proposals would see a 4,300sq ft convenience store alongside the five smaller units ranging from 1,000sq ft to 2,500sq ft.

The development would also include a 48 space car park.

A planning statement said:

"The new housing estate is almost complete and so the provision of amenities to serve the residents is required. "The site has been under consideration since 2018 and a number of different options and layout have been considered to test market viability. "As such, several different uses have been considered in addition to those now proposed including a nursery, a public house and a care facility." Planning statement

The location sits on a parcel of land between Yoxall Way, Oak Way and Burton Road. The remainder of the site is being earmarked for a new community building.

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.