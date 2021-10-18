A supermarket chain says it is still on the lookout for a location for a new store in Lichfield.
Aldi said the area remained in its sights as part of a plan to open 100 new stores across the UK in the next two years.
It currently operates 920 supermarkets but hopes to continue expanding with a £1.3billion investment in new locations.
The company originally outlined plans to add to its existing site in Lichfield last year.
A spokesperson said they were still looking for a prominent location big enough to house a 20,000 sq ft store and 100 dedicated parking spaces.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said:
“We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.
“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.
“Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”Richard Thornton, Aldi UK