A supermarket chain says it is still on the lookout for a location for a new store in Lichfield.

Aldi said the area remained in its sights as part of a plan to open 100 new stores across the UK in the next two years.

It currently operates 920 supermarkets but hopes to continue expanding with a £1.3billion investment in new locations.

The company originally outlined plans to add to its existing site in Lichfield last year.

A spokesperson said they were still looking for a prominent location big enough to house a 20,000 sq ft store and 100 dedicated parking spaces.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: