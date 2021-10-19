Police are trying to trace a caravan stolen from a farm in Lichfield.

The 2005 TEC Weltbummler was taken overnight between 13th and 14th October from Little Hay Lane.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“There were also attempts to access other caravans at the location. “The caravan is a white, single axel caravan and has a single blue stripe running around it.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 139 of 14th October.