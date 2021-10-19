Youngsters are being encouraged to stay active during half-term with a series of sessions across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Getin2it programme has been launched by Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team.

It includes activities such as soft archery on 27th and 28th October for £2 a class, as well as free dodgeball and spikeball sessions on 27th October.

Other sessions will include outdoor fitness, football, boxing and basketball.

There is also a chance for 14 to 25 year olds to take part in a Level 2 Community Sports Leaders course at Chase Terrace Academy.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:

“Our Getin2it sessions in Lichfield and Burntwood are a good way to get children out of the house and engaged in positive activities this half-term. “We hope young people will take advantage of what’s on offer, especially the Community Sports Leaders course.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For the full programme and details of locations go to www.activelichfield.co.uk/holidayfun. To find out how to register for Level 2 Community Sports Leaders, visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/coachopportunities.