A Lichfield pub is to reopen next month under a new name after a six-figure renovation.

The Inkwell at Lichfield

The Inkwell at Lichfield, previously known as The Saxon Penny, will welcome visitors again from 26th November.

Alongside an overhaul of the food and drink menus, the Stonnyland Drive venue has also undergone a refurbishment to create a country pub feel.

General manager Sally Hammond said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming the local community to The Inkwell to experience a brand-new pub experience. “The venue has big plans to be completely transformed and the team are working tirelessly to ensure we’re prepped and ready ahead of the big opening. “The new menu features seasonal favourites incorporating some new and exciting flavours and we look forward to guests exploring the new options.” Sally Hammond

For more information and to book a table, please head to www.inkwelllichfield.co.uk. More information about job opportunities are available online.