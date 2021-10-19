Council chiefs say a plan will see £5.5million invested in school buildings and facilities across Staffordshire – including at sites in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The proposal will be debated at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet tomorrow (20th October).

The funding would see refurbishments to playgrounds as well as roof repairs and new windows at sites identified as being in need of an upgrade.

The money will also support the decarbonisation programme which has already seen inefficient heating systems replaced and improved insulation at some schools.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education said:

“We need to ensure our schools are fit for future learners, which is why we are continually investing our buildings. “Having school buildings that have good facilities is proven to aid children’s learning, and this latest investment will upgrade the facilities of many more schools in the county. “Our carbon neutral programme in schools has been incredibly successful, with schools already benefitting from upgraded systems that are better for the environment. “This latest investment will see 11 more schools fitted with modern systems designed to regulate and reduce their carbon output, directly contributing to the county council’s ambitions of reaching net zero carbon by 2050.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

A report to the meeting says schools including Highfields Primary School, Chase Terrace Primary School, Ridgeway Primary School and King Edward VI School would all be in line for planned maintenance works over the 2021-22 period.

Meanwhile, schools such as St Michael’s in Lichfield and Fulfen in Burntwood have also been earmarked for refurbishment over the coming year.