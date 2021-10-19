Lichfield RUFC sit on top of the table after a 38-31 victory at Whitchurch.

The Myrtle Greens were quick out of the blocks with Cam Pallister going over after a show and go. Charlie Milner converted.

But the hosts bounced back with a try of their own.

Lichfield regained the upper hand with a strong spell of possession that saw Pallister grab another try, while Kieran Reynolds and Paul Maxwell-Keys also went over.

Pallister completed his hat-trick to make it 31-5 to the visitors with just 30 minutes on the clock.

Again the hosts bounced back with two tries before the break to bring them back into contention.

The second period saw Whitchurch continue to use their pack to press well and an early second half try got them to within five points.

Pallister went over to give Lichfield breathing space once more, but the visitors pulled another back as both sides slugged it out.

But the Myrtle Greens held on to send themselves top of Midlands 1 West with six wins out of six so far this campaign.