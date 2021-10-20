Tools have been stolen after thieves targeted a van in Stonnall.

The incident happened overnight between 16th and 17th October on Westwick Close.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The van was parked at a residential property. “Offenders peeled back a panel on the rear door to gain entry to the grey Renault van and removed a toolbox.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 356 of 17th October.