Tools have been stolen after thieves targeted a van in Stonnall.
The incident happened overnight between 16th and 17th October on Westwick Close.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“The van was parked at a residential property.
“Offenders peeled back a panel on the rear door to gain entry to the grey Renault van and removed a toolbox.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 356 of 17th October.
How come when my tools were stolen during lockdown no appeal no police just nothing ..total joke
