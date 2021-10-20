Julian Fisher

A new video has been produced to highlight the work of We Love Lichfield.

The film has been produced by local public relations firm Townhouse Communications for free in a bid to showcase how the fund works and the impact of the grants on local groups.

It is hoped that the video – which includes corporate supporters David Lloyd Lichfield and Burntwood grant recipient Spark Community Cafe – will help attract new sponsors.

Julian Fisher, director of Townhouse Communications said:

“I’ve been a supporter and advisor of We Love Lichfield for many years. Its work is outstanding, raising funds to distribute grants to voluntary groups across the district. “We generated its website and other marketing collateral but felt the fund needed a video in particular to help it attract new supporters and sponsors. “A huge thanks to David Lloyd Lichfield for being part of the video. Also, everyone at Spark Café Burntwood who have received multiple grants from We Love Lichfield and do a superb job helping families across the Burntwood area. “Through the video potential recipients will have information so that they can apply. Also potential sponsors and supporters will see the difference the fund makes across the district and hopefully come forward to help.” Julian Fisher, Townhouse Communications

We Love Lichfield provides small grants of up to £1,000 to organisations and projects across the Lichfield and Burntwood area.

The money is generated by donations from companies and individuals that are invested through a permanent endowment fund by registered charity The Community Foundation For Staffordshire. The interest and dividends earned on the invested money is then distributed as small grants

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said: