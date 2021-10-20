Hawthorn House. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans have been unveiled to refurbish a residential care home in Lichfield.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet agreed to extend the lower building on the Hawthorn House site off Burton Old Road to accommodate up to 15 residents with learning disabilities.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said the revamp would utilise technology to help residents maintain their independence.

“We want to ensure that people who need care can access it, and that our services are fit for the future. “By refurbishing Hawthorn House to accommodate 15 residents, we are making sure that adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and complex needs can be cared for in an environment that best suits their needs, and is in line with the CQC’s Right Support, Right Care, Right Culture ethos. “These proposals have also been welcomed by parents and carers of the current residents, as our plans fulfil their wishes to keep residents living together, while also giving them the care they require.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said the refurbishment would accommodate residents with “profound and multiple learning disabilities, complex needs and challenging behaviour”.