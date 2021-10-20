Trumpeter and composer Bryan Corbett will be the latest name on the bill as the Lichfield Jazz series continues.

Bryan Corbett

He will be at the Cathedral Hotel on Beacon Street on 17th November.

Bryan will be joined on stage by Al Gurr on kyboards, bassist Tom Hill and Mitch Perrins on drums.

Lichfield Jazz spokesman Brian Pretty said:

“Bryan Corbett and his band are nationally renowned for their exploration of sounds, his lyrical tone and the variety of grooves and feel they produce. “Bryan has built an appreciative following where audiences are not only wowed by the individual players, they are wowed by the team improvisation that defines their performances. “This will be an unmissable night of great live music.” Brian Pretty, Lichfield Jazz

Tickets are £12. For details visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk