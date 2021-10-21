Gallantry medals awarded to a brave soldier who served in both world wars are set to fetch thousands of pounds when they are sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The medals and archive relating to Percy Pearson

Among the items which were awarded to Percy Pearson are the Military Medal and a Distinguished Conduct Medal for his heroics in World War One.

They will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 26th October.

A citation for Company Sergeant Major Percy Pearson’s Distinguished Conduct Medal said:

“When his company attacked the Germans and reached their final objective near Montbrehain on 3rd October 1918 he noticed that their right flank was open. “He immediately organised a strongpoint, which during the ensuing counterattack inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. “When ammunition was running short he organised a party under heavy fire and got ammunition to the firing line. “It was owing to his fine actions that the company was eventually able to repel the attack.” Citation

Pearson went on to serve in the Home Guard during the Second World War – and in 1953 was the only WW2 Home Guard officer to be invited to the Queen’s Coronation parade.

He retired from a role in the Army Cadet Force in 1955.

Nick Thompson, military specialist with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“This is an exceptional World War One double gallantry medals group. “Pearson represented his regiment with distinction throughout the First World War and beyond into World War Two and then later in the Cadet Force role. “His military service and phenomenal bravery is extremely well documented but details of Pearson’s early life are still clouded by the mists of time, as is information about his latter years. “As such, there is still plenty of scope for further research to find out more about this exemplary soldier who devoted himself to his country.” Nick Thompson

The unmounted group of nine medals are:

George V Distinguished Conduct Medal

George V Military Medal

British War and Victory medals

Territorial War Medal

WW2 Defence and War medals

George V Territorial Efficiency Medal

George VI Cadet Forces Medal

An associated collection includes letters and contemporary news cuttings on the award of Pearson’s medals.

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates/.