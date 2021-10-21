Councillors have put forward a £113million funding bid as part of plans to boost bus services across the region.

Bus seats. Picture: Mark Hillary

Staffordshire County Council will request the money from the Department for Transport.

If successful it will include:

£33million to introduce zero emission vehicles

£7.5million to identify and remedy ‘hot spots’ that delay services

£21million for better quality bus shelters with real-time information

£23million for improvements at town centre interchanges

£1million for improved ticketing technology

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Government has urged us to submit ambitious ideas to invest in the future of post-pandemic public transport. “There is an opportunity here to help modernise bus fleets, improve bus stops and interchanges to make them more comfortable and provide better information and encourage people to use their local services more often.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Funding of around £16.5million is also wanted to consolidate current support for the bus industry from Government which is due to end, while money is also wanted to support new evening and weekend routes which will have to become commercially independent by the time the subsidy finishes.

There is also a desire for funding to to support a subsidised fare scheme for younger passengers.