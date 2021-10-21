Spooky season has brought out creativity at a Lichfield school where children carved pumpkins to raise funds for a new sports track.

Teachers Clare Emery-Talbot, Mike Dowd and Maxine Horsnail with some of the pumpkins

Youngsters at St Stephen’s Primary School in Fradley took part in a Pumpkin Fest competition organised by teachers.

The event saw youngsters carving out their designs to help fund an all-weather walking track around the field.

Mike Dowd, headteacher at the school, said:

“The number of pumpkins we had for the event was fantastic, we really have had a lot of support from parents. “Also, the children have loved taking part as during the pandemic we weren’t able to have fun events like this and we all really missed it. “Money raised from the event will go towards an all-weather walking track on the field so the children can do their daily mile more easily. “The daily mile sees children getting out for a walk every day, and we know it boosts their health and wellbeing.” Mike Dowd, St Stephen’s Primary School

St Stephen’s Primary School recently had a multi-million pound expansion which has seen four extra classrooms, a new school hall, offices and a one-to-one learning space created.