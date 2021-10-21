Lichfield councillors have clashed over council tax rises.
A new petition has been launched by Labour councillors across the country calling for an end to “unfair” rises in bills facing households.
Cllr Dave Robertson , Labour representative for Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said the impact on increased council tax bills was hitting residents hard.
“The Conservative government have forced council tax up by 13% in just three years, squeezing an extra £220 a year from the average household.
“As Labour councillors we say enough is enough – the Chancellor must stop the squeeze on local families.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said previous Labour governments had also hiked bills for households.
“This argument might hold some water, but the three year rolling average of council tax increase under a Labour government was also 13%.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Robertson insisted the context of the figures meant the numbers could not be compared.
“Cllr Pullen is comparing apples and oranges here.
“Living standards also grew throughout the last Labour government. That has not been the case since 2010 – the last decade was the worst since the Second World War fro the standard of living in the UK.
“This winter will also see families in the UK hit with an avoidable cut to Universal Credit, rising energy prices, inflation higher than it has been since Cllr Pullen or I started working, and a regressive National Insurance hike.
“The Government needs to ensure that councils are properly funded without the need to increase council tax, which hits the poorest hardest.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
What world do these people live in?
How Pullen can defend this rise is a joke.
Defend the people you are supposed to represent. You have forgotten what you are there for.
That would be a first.
As a very good friend said this week: “It’s not the person refusing to let go of the past, but the past refusing to let go of the person.”
Get fed up when councillors say other party did this and other party did that. They must stand up for themselves. If the present council decide to increase council tax it is their decision and theirs alone.
It makes me proud.
Every inch of Lichfield is being built on. Local councillors are happy to declare a climate emergency and then remove every tree and green space.
Millions have been spent on consultants and the Birmingham Road site. The new leisure centre, appears to be another failure in the making. Huge amounts of money wasted on the sale of land to Bromford.
The Labour party have not been in power for 11 years.
Personally I think we need independent representatives who actually care about the area. As others have said. Councillors such as Janet England, made many promises before the election. None of which have been actually been delivered.
The pollution in Lichfield, will lead to the premature deaths of many people. As will the inability to get a doctors appointment.
But keep ignoring the facts and just keep trotting out the party lines.
