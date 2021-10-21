Cllr Dave Robertson and Cllr Doug Pullen

Lichfield councillors have clashed over council tax rises.

A new petition has been launched by Labour councillors across the country calling for an end to “unfair” rises in bills facing households.

Cllr Dave Robertson , Labour representative for Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said the impact on increased council tax bills was hitting residents hard.

“The Conservative government have forced council tax up by 13% in just three years, squeezing an extra £220 a year from the average household. “As Labour councillors we say enough is enough – the Chancellor must stop the squeeze on local families.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said previous Labour governments had also hiked bills for households.

“This argument might hold some water, but the three year rolling average of council tax increase under a Labour government was also 13%.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Robertson insisted the context of the figures meant the numbers could not be compared.