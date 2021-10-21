The Greyhound in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans to build housing on land behind a Lichfield pub have been refused.

Developers had hoped to build eight properties on land behind The Greyhound Inn on Upper St John Street.

But a decision notice from planning officers at Lichfield District Council said the “cramped” nature of the development meant it went against the local authority’s own policies.

The decision also questioned the impact of housing on the site in relation to the pub site.

“The development proposal is likely to have a detrimental impact upon the future operations and viability of the adjacent pub and is therefore in conflict with the Local Plan Strategy as well as relevant guidance contained within the National Planning Policy Framework. “The development will provide an inadequate level of amenity for future occupiers, in respect of the size of rear amenity space falling short of the requirements.” Planning decision notice

The developers behind the scheme had suggested the location was suitable for housing.

“The site has received three planning permissions on the site previously for eight dwellings. “This application amends the site boundary from previous applications with the inclusion of part of the garden to 127 Upper St John Street and demolition of single storey buildings of the Greyhound public house being replaced with new town houses reflecting the design of the street. “The scale of the new proposal is similar to that already approved by earlier applications. “The site lies within the urban area of Lichfield targeted for additional residential development.” Planning statement

Full details and the decision notice can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.