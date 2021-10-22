A council chief has denied claims that changes to meeting procedures are “stifling democracy”.

Labour representatives at Staffordshire County Council have criticised the move to restrict opposition councillors to one written question they can ask of the controlling Conservative group.

Cllr Charlotte Atkins, leader of the opposition group, described it as a “profoundly undemocratic move”.

But Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the move would broaden the number of questions that could be asked.

Cllr Alan White

“The intention is to allow more councillors, regardless of political affiliation, the opportunity to ask questions at the full council meeting. “Scrutiny of the council’s leadership is not confined to this meeting and councillors have various formal opportunities to hold the leader and cabinet members to account.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Atkins said the argument for making the change did not stack up .