A council chief has denied claims that changes to meeting procedures are “stifling democracy”.
Labour representatives at Staffordshire County Council have criticised the move to restrict opposition councillors to one written question they can ask of the controlling Conservative group.
Cllr Charlotte Atkins, leader of the opposition group, described it as a “profoundly undemocratic move”.
But Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the move would broaden the number of questions that could be asked.
“The intention is to allow more councillors, regardless of political affiliation, the opportunity to ask questions at the full council meeting.
“Scrutiny of the council’s leadership is not confined to this meeting and councillors have various formal opportunities to hold the leader and cabinet members to account.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Atkins said the argument for making the change did not stack up .
“Over at least the last five years on only one occasion have we reached the maximum allowable number of 15 questions at a full council meeting – that was in March 2017, just before the county council elections of that year.
“So the premise for this change is totally disingenuous. Opposition councillors are not crowding out other members asking questions.
“Answers to written questions are on the record and a councillor is then able to ask a supplementary and are often used when all other means of obtaining information have failed.
“They are a vital tool for opposition councillors, who do not have the same access to cabinet members as members of the ruling party and cannot now, because of reduced numbers, call in cabinet decisions.”Cllr Charlotte Atkins, Staffordshire County Council