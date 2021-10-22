Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take part in a free online session highlighting support and development opportunities.

It is being presented by Greater Birmingham and Solihull Growth Hub and Lichfield District Council from 8.30am to 10am on 3rd November.

The webinar will be introduced by Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development at Lichfield District Council. He said:

Iain Eadie

“We want to help businesses thrive now that the economy is growing again. “There is funding and support on offer, some of which we want to get into businesses’ hands before March 2022, and some that will flow over the coming years from the council itself. There is also help on offer to take on new staff and upskill existing ones. “I would encourage any business to sign up for the webinar to find out what is on offer to support you, as we try to help our high streets, our tourism and hospitality sectors and importantly our wider economy to succeed in the months and years ahead.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The interactive event will also feature information about business support on offer from the growth hub. It will end with a question and answer session.

Ian McLaughlan, director of Greater Birmingham and Solihull Growth Hub, said:

“This is a great opportunity for Lichfield district businesses to be updated on a range of resources and initiatives that will help to support, promote, and develop their businesses as we continue to emerge from the pandemic post national lockdown.” Ian McLaughlan

Interested businesses can register for their free place online.