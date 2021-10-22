More than a quarter of a million pounds has been awarded to Lichfield Cathedral to help secure the future of the 900-year-old building.

The flying buttresses on the south side of Lichfield Cathedral

It is one of 142 historic sites to be awarded money by the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The grant of £264,404 will be used to pay for urgent masonry repairs to the flying buttresses on the south side of the cathedral which are putting the south side of the building at risk of collapse.

The Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dorber, said:

“Lichfield Cathedral is extremely grateful to the Culture Recovery Fund for a grant to enable the repair of the south nave buttresses. “Without this unprecedented investment, the cathedral’s future was at risk. This grant will ensure that vital repairs can be made, that the cathedral continues to be here for the 100,000 visitors who visit each year from around the world. “We are also very grateful to The Dulverton Trust which has awarded £50,000 towards the buttress repairs.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

The latest round of funding has seen £35million distributed to historic sites.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: