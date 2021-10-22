Two men have been jailed after admitting a series of burglaries across Lichfield and Tamworth that saw homes broken into and cars taken.
Jamie Brunton, 20 and of Coleshill, was jailed for eight years and eight months, while Kier Carter, 20 and of Shustoke, was given eight years and four months behind bars.
Stafford Crown Court heard how the pair had conspired in a series of robberies and aggravated burglaries between 28th October and 20th November 2020
Detective Constable Gareth Morris, of Staffordshire Police, welcomed the sentences:
“These were shocking offences where violence and serious threat was used to steal cars from people who were just going about their business peaceably.
“It was clear that these people were targeted for their vehicles and the fact they were mainly lone occupants made them vulnerable.
“This has been a complex investigation and I’d like to thank the witnesses whose evidence allowed us to bring this case before the courts.
“We take these crimes very seriously and work hard to protect our communities across Staffordshire.”Det Cons Gareth Morris, Staffordshire Police