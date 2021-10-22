Two men have been jailed after admitting a series of burglaries across Lichfield and Tamworth that saw homes broken into and cars taken.

Jamie Brunton and Kier Carter

Jamie Brunton, 20 and of Coleshill, was jailed for eight years and eight months, while Kier Carter, 20 and of Shustoke, was given eight years and four months behind bars.

Stafford Crown Court heard how the pair had conspired in a series of robberies and aggravated burglaries between 28th October and 20th November 2020

Detective Constable Gareth Morris, of Staffordshire Police, welcomed the sentences: