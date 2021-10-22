Sonia Sabri Dance Company

A new partnership has seen community arts take centre stage at a Lichfield school.

The Hub at St Mary’s has begun working with Streethay Primary School as part of a plan to ensure more young people can engage with creative and artistic experiences.

The link-up saw Sonia Sabri Dance Company perform for pupils earlier this month.

Their Same, same…but different show celebrated uniqueness and diversity.

Streethay Primary School headteacher Stuart Taylor said:

“I would like to thank The Hub for bringing such an artistically rich performance to Streethay. “The performances were captivating, and the intimate nature – in bubbles – allowed the children to connect well with the themes within the performance. “We are all looking forward to our next collaboration.” Stuart Taylor, Streethay Primary School

The city centre venue is hoping to continue the link by inviting the school to enjoy future performances and exhibitions.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said: