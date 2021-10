The Mighty Boing

Ska sounds will be on offer when a band perform at a Lichfield pub this weekend.

The Mighty Boing will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street tomorrow (23rd October).

The five-piece have become a familiar sight on the local music scene. A spokesperson said:

“The Mighty Boing are armed with an array of catchy, harmony-filled music, while visually taking you along for the ride.”

Admission is free and the concert starts at 9pm.