A tribute has been paid following the death of a former chairman of Lichfield District Council.
John Dickson, who represented the Little Aston ward from 1987 to 2003, died on 15th October.
He was chairman of the local authority from 2002 to 2003.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“I was very sorry to hear the news that one of our former district councillors, John Dickson, has passed away.
“Throughout his time as a councillor his desire to work with others and shape the community led him to participate on many committees.
“His final role on the district council was as chairman from 2002 to 2003.
“We are sending our condolences and best wishes to John’s family and friends at this sad time.”
I’m sad to hear this. John was about the most courteous and gentlemanly councillor I have ever come across. He was very good to me as a new councillor starting out; patient, ecouraging and tolerant too. John’s way of conducting politics is sadly now in too short supply.
Leave a comment