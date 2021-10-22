Residents are being warned to be vigilant after an elderly woman in Burntwood was threatened by workmen demanding money.

Polcie say they were called yesterday (21st October) to an address close to The Ridgeway.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the 76-year-old victim had been approached by the workmen.

“The men cleared her garden and then demanded £80 in cash which she was unable to give them. “They then threatened to destroy the garden if they were not paid. “The woman’s neighbour stepped in and walked to a local cash point where he then paid the men £60.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“Residents concerned about doorstep sellers are advised to never allow any unsolicited visitors into their home and never agree to works being completed by doorstep traders.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 657 of 21st October.