One of the Whittington scarecrows

People are being reminded to pick up their trail maps for a scarecrow festival in Whittington.

The event runs from tomorrow (23rd October) until the end of the month.

The fundraiser has been organised by Whittington Primary School’s PTA.

Trail maps cost £5 and can be purchased from The Dog Inn pub or the village newsagent. They can also be bought online.

  1. 100% the Bell Inn scarecrow brilliant worth a visit and lovley owners Tony
    And Laura nice freindly village recocomned by John madden visit Whittington

