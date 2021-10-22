People are being reminded to pick up their trail maps for a scarecrow festival in Whittington.
The event runs from tomorrow (23rd October) until the end of the month.
The fundraiser has been organised by Whittington Primary School’s PTA.
Trail maps cost £5 and can be purchased from The Dog Inn pub or the village newsagent. They can also be bought online.
100% the Bell Inn scarecrow brilliant worth a visit and lovley owners Tony
visit Whittington
And Laura nice freindly village recocomned by John madden
Leave a comment