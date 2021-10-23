The daughter of a woman who received end of life care at St Giles Hospice is urging people to support the charity’s winter raffle.

Rebecca Horton-Worby with a picture of herself and her mother

Rebecca Horton-Worby said her first hand experience of the work of the staff and volunteers at the hospice had shown why backing the fundraising initiative was so important.

Her mum Sandra Horton was cared for at the hospice after her bladder cancer diagnosis.

Rebecca said:

“We got a call on Christmas Eve morning. It was such a relief as St Giles was where she wanted to be. “Christmas is a particularly difficult time to go into a hospice – but St Giles made it feel special and like a home from home. “When mum was in hospital and they were discussing her options she knew she wanted to go to St Giles. She had heard such good things about it from family and friends and people in the community. “We were met by such caring and compassionate staff. We sat down to discuss mum’s final wishes, which were all met thanks to these wonderful people. They did everything they could to make the situation easier. “As a family, we always love the anticipation of Christmas Eve. I’d bought Mum, my sister Abbie and I matching bracelets with ‘mum’ and a little flower on. “It was such a nice atmosphere on Christmas Eve that I decided to hand out the bracelets while it was just the three of us – it’s a moment I’ll cherish forever. “Christmas Day was lovely too, as you could hear Christmas carols playing and the joy of people opening presents.” Rebecca Horton-Worby

Rebecca began fundraising for St Giles Hospice as a child after her uncle had died.

When she got married, she asked for donations to the hospice instead of presents and has taken part in a number of fundraising events, as well as organising a charity ball at the George Hotel in Lichfield.

Since her mum died she has also started volunteering to help out at hospice events.

“The care my family got from St Giles has been absolutely phenomenal.“They weren’t just caring for mum, they were caring for us too. “Having the hospice in our community is a true blessing for people with a terminal illness and for their families. “I hope people will support St Giles this Christmas by playing the Christmas raffle. The money raised will help give other families the care, space and support that St Giles provides both at Christmas time and throughout the year.” Rebecca Horton-Worby

“Your generosity makes such a difference”

Tickets for the fundraising Christmas raffle are £1 each and prizes up for grabs include a jackpot of £8,000, a second prize of £2,000 and other cash prizes.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Every ticket sold in our raffle will help to ensure we can continue to be there for people like Rebecca and her family when they need us most – your generosity makes such a difference to the care we can provide. “Playing our Christmas raffle is an easy way to support St Giles while also having a bit of fun, with the chance to win some fabulous cash prizes. Hitting our jackpot could really put a smile on your face to start off the new year! “Tickets are now on sale and we are so grateful to our community for continuing to support us.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

Tickets are on sale until midnight on 5th January at www.stgileshospice.com/raffle or by calling 01543 434020. The draw will take place on 19th January.