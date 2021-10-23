Details of locations across Lichfield and Burntwood to be targeted by Covid doorstep testing teams next week have been revealed.

Staffordshire County Council said figures for the seven day period up to 18th October were 584.5 per 100,000 people in the county – up from 555.7 the week before.

The average remains above that of England (472.8) and the West Midlands (469.2).

Doorstep testing will target Burntwood, Chase Terrace and Chasetown postcodes on 29th October. They will then move on to Whittington, Mile Oak and Fazeley postcode areas on the following day.