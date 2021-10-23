Details of locations across Lichfield and Burntwood to be targeted by Covid doorstep testing teams next week have been revealed.
Staffordshire County Council said figures for the seven day period up to 18th October were 584.5 per 100,000 people in the county – up from 555.7 the week before.
The average remains above that of England (472.8) and the West Midlands (469.2).
Doorstep testing will target Burntwood, Chase Terrace and Chasetown postcodes on 29th October. They will then move on to Whittington, Mile Oak and Fazeley postcode areas on the following day.
Its important that residents are reminded/made aware that there could be scams operated and they are told they must pay. The bona fide tests are free. And vulnerable people need to be reminded not to allow unexpected strangers into their homes. I hope a phone number is advertised where anyone seeking confirmation their caller is genuine can ring and verify. Its called “doorstep testing” and I hope thats exactly what it is.
