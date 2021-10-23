The FA Vase run continues for Lichfield City FC after they brushed aside the challenge of Graham Street Prims.

Three first half goals did most of the damage as an impressive start to the season continued for Ivor Green’s men.

City got off to the perfect start after five minutes when Leighton McMenemy and Joe Haines combined to create a chance which Jack Edwards smashed home.

Luke Childs looked to be in menacing mood for Lichfield down the left as he curled a shot goalwards that was well saved by home keeper Byron Musgrove.

The Prims stopper was called into action again to keep out another effort from Edwards.

A quickly taken corner led to Lichfield’s second goal as Childs’ cross crept into the net at the far post with 24 minutes on the clock.

The game was almost over as a contest four minutes before the break when Kyle Patterson was pulled back in the box and Dan Lomas tucked home the resulting penalty to make it 3-0.

Lichfield have shown little mercy when in front in recent weeks and they sensed another chance to fill their boots once more as Dixon saw a shot saved before he sent another chance over the bar.

Debutant Sam Fitzgerald almost created a goal for Childs but he was denied by fine stop by Musgrove.

The fourth goal was coming and it finally arrived when a corner reached Max Dixon who made no mistake in finding the net 15 minutes from the end.

Prims, to their credit, never gave up and continued to push forward but were unable to carve out a consolation against a well-organised City back line.

At the other end sub Chandler Pegg rattled the crossbar and Childs was denied by another good save before the final whistle blew to see Lichfield safely into the next round.