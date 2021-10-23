Joey Butlin endured an afternoon of highs and lows as he netted the winner for Chasetown FC at Corby Town before being sent off late on.

Joey Butlin restores Chasetown’s lead against Corby Town. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars continued their fine start to the season with a 2-1 triumph, but the result will come at a cost as their leading scorer now faces suspension after picking up a second yellow.

Things had started brightly for Chasetown after they took the lead with 20 minutes on the clock when Jack Langston netted a rebound after Corby keeper Matt Hall had blocked an initial shot.

At the other end, Scholars keepers Curtis Pond made a superb double save just before half time to deny Apindia Gille and then Joe Curtis to keep his side’s lead intact.

Butlin almost added Chasetown’s second immediately after the restart but Hall saved well.

Then the hosts went on the offensive as visiting defender Kris Taylor headed James Clifton’s effort off the line.

Corby enjoyed a sustained period of pressure and deservedly levelled in the 75th minute when Curtis Hartley and Clifton combined for Elliott Sandy to fire home from inside the box.

The Scholars regained the lead when an Oli Hayward corner struck a defender, but Butlin reacted quickest and fired home from six yards.

In the final minute of normal time, a stunning fingertip save from Pond retained Chasetown’s slender lead.

But Butlin’s red card late on took some of the gloss of an otherwise positive afternoon for The Scholars.