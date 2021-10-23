A report has recommended a new development of 520 homes on land in Lichfield is given the go-ahead.

The land at Cricket Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

Objections to the proposals for the site off Cricket Lane have been raised by local residents, while Lichfield City Council also questioned the number of properties planned after it rose from the 450 outlined in the Local Plan.

Concerns were also highlighted over the impact of additional traffic on roads in the area.

But a report said measures would be taken.

“As part of mitigating the impact of the development, off-site highway improvements are proposed to several junctions and areas including the A5206 London Road/Cricket Lane/Knowle Lane junction by signalising it which will provide pedestrian crossing facilities. “The development will also deliver a scheme to improve safety at the A51 Tamworth Road/Cricket Lane junction. “The works include building out the eastern side of Cricket Lane to encourage slower entry speeds and extending the 30mph speed limit on the A51 by around 300m.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee

A decision on whether to approve the development will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 1st November.