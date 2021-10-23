A report has recommended a new development of 520 homes on land in Lichfield is given the go-ahead.
Objections to the proposals for the site off Cricket Lane have been raised by local residents, while Lichfield City Council also questioned the number of properties planned after it rose from the 450 outlined in the Local Plan.
Concerns were also highlighted over the impact of additional traffic on roads in the area.
But a report said measures would be taken.
“As part of mitigating the impact of the development, off-site highway improvements are proposed to several junctions and areas including the A5206 London Road/Cricket Lane/Knowle Lane junction by signalising it which will provide pedestrian crossing facilities.
“The development will also deliver a scheme to improve safety at the A51 Tamworth Road/Cricket Lane junction.
“The works include building out the eastern side of Cricket Lane to encourage slower entry speeds and extending the 30mph speed limit on the A51 by around 300m.”Report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee
A decision on whether to approve the development will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 1st November.
Okay we’re all aware of the need for new housing stock but surely a holistic approach is needed. Who are these houses intended for and where will these residents work? Surely with the challenges of climate change housing should be built where employment exists and it’s needed, cutting the carbon footprint from commuting! On a local environmental note please give Lichfield a respite from the onward march to urbanise. A balance needs to be struck between new housing, the environment and quality of life for existing Lichfield residents.
I call on all councillors regardless of faction and our MP to canvas ALL of the community and do what Lichfield residents whish not the developers?
Who wrote this report?
If the plan was 450 and now someone wants to build 520 then reject the proposal. Someone is taking the p**s and rejecting the demand to build more than agreed will serve as precedent when others try the same in future.
Implement the speed limit change even if nothing is built. Make Cricket Lane 30 as well. Neither stretch of road is long enough that lowering the limit to 30 is going to add any significant time to how a journey along them and both are residential.
No more houses! Can we have a local referendum on this ridiculous local plan that’s ruining this area? This is our area, why don’t we have any say in all this?
Yet more houses in Lichfield and all the objections are about traffic! What about affordable houses for young Lichfeldians? What about more schools, nurseries, doctors’s surgeries? If Lichfield’s population increases, how about an equal increase in facilities to match?
Leave a comment