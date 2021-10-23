Five talented local musicians attracted a bumper audience when The Vintage Rhythm Collective appeared at the Cathedral Hotel for Lichfield Jazz’s monthly concert.

Consisting of saxophonist Peter Bacon, keyboard player Peter Johnson, guitarist Malcolm Smart, drummer John Shaw and bassist Bill Maynard, the band played songs from the jazz repertoire, as well as music by such figures as Jethro Tull, Wayne Shorter, Stevie Wonder and Van Morrison.

Bossa Nova rhythms featured throughout the evening. All Blues proved to be an early highlight, allowing time for the musicians to show their prowess.

Jethro Tull’s Serenade to a Cuckoo featured Malcolm Smart’s guitar, while Wayne Shorter’s Footprints which closed the set featured some fine ensemble playing and some great soloing from keyboards, bass and guitar.

The second half started with The Girl from Ipanema. Cry Me A River was a saxophone feature for Peter Bacon – his light, breathy tone and lyrical playing a perfect match for the more familiar vocal versions of the piece.

The traditional jazz piece Autumn Leaves was well played, before the pace of the evening picked up for the closing two numbers as Isn’t She Lovely? by Stevie Wonder and Van Morrison’s Moondance showed just how powerful the rhythm section could be behind the band.

The next Lichfield Jazz night is from the trumpeter Bryan Corbett on 17th November before the Christmas showcase arrives on 15th December.